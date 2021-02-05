Every conspiracy of opposition against govt met failure: Buzdar

The PTI government is stronger than before as every conspiracy of the opposition has failed during the last two and a half years.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement on Thursday. He said the desires of those conspiring against the government will not be fulfilled till 2023. The opposition is involved in the politics of non-issues because it has no solid agenda for the public, he said. But, the CM emphasised the era of deceiving the people through hollow claims is all but over. People were deceived instead of providing relief in the past, he regretted. The politics of those bankrupted the country is over and the conspirators should give an answer about the loot of their tenures, he added.

On the other side, the CM emphasised the PTI government is fulfilling its promises made with the people. Terming incumbent PTI government as the most transparent, the CM said PM Imran Khan-led government is fully engaged in public service. The opposition will not tender resignations as this requires moral courage, he said. Those who have earned money through corrupt means have no courage to resign.

Usman Buzdar maintained the opposition parties spent their time deceiving the nation and, then, it continuously lied on the issue of resignations. The people are fully aware of the era of loot and the opposition has been exposed as well, he added. No one is ready to come on the roads for the opposition. The opposition is also facing internal chaos and it is striving for the upcoming Senate election instead of tendering resignations, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the whole nation is standing side by side with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir as Pakistan and Kashmir are identical twins.

In a message, the CM paid rich tributes to the just struggle of unarmed Kashmiris adding that both Pakistan and Kashmir are incomplete without each other. Pakistan enjoys a strong relation of love and affection with the Kashmiris who have written a new history of the freedom struggle with their precious blood, he added. The CM emphasised that Pakistan continues to firmly stand with the Kashmiris and added that no power on earth could break this immortal relationship. In fact, Kashmiris are not alone in their justified freedom struggle and the whole Pakistani nation is standing with them, he stated.

The CM asserted that there is no justification of global silence on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and maintained the global community will have to be awoken from this slumber. India will have to be answerable for its every barbarity, he stressed. Pakistan strongly condemns inhuman Indian treatment of oppressed Kashmiris, he added. The freedom-sun will rise with the blood of martyrs because India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their inalienable right of self-determination through a state-sponsored policy of cruelty and violence, the CM stressed.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers. In a statement, the CM expressed the satisfaction that another milestone has been achieved by making the national defence impregnable.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to two security officials that embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan and extended sympathies to the families of Naib Subedar Amin Ullah and Sepoy Sher Zameen. The CM has also prayed for early recovery of the injured jawans. The martyrs that sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country are the heroes of the nation, he added.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed PDM’s today meeting as a gathering of corrupt devils which would result in compounding internal conflicts.

In a statement, the SACM maintained the PDM’s meeting will produce nothing adding that time has come when the three leading characters will bury this so-called alliance because the thieves are finding it difficult to find an escape route. The looting cabal is entrapped in a blind alley with no escape route, she added. Meanwhile, the bondmaids are also wailing around to defend the political thieves. She said differences are increasing day by day and the looters are finding it difficult to defend themselves in the public.

She regretted that the cabal is moving from pillar to post to get an NRO and the nation has also understood the actual worth of political pygmies. The opposition will get nothing despite the continued hue and cry and it is deplorable that it did not fear God while usurping the public money in the past, concluded the SACM.