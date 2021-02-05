Only youth can help resolve Kashmir issue: UMT president

President University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hassan Murad in his message on “Kashmir Solidarity Day” expressed that the day remind us of unlimited sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris who have remained resolute and determined in the face of oppression, suppression and obliteration spanning 72 years.

President said that 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Day each year to mark the brutality committed by Indian armed forces to snub the civil rights of Kashmiri people.

Ibrahim Murad said that only youth can resolve the Kashmir issue. They must pursue a resolution of the Kashmir dispute on different world’s forums based on the wishes of the Kashmiri people. He also urged youth and Pakistani Academics to extend their unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiri. International community must also engage in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict and accept their right to self-determination; he added.

President UMT further expressed that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters. Mr. Murad also encouraged youth to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris as it holds significance for the very existence of Pakistan and highlights Indian oppression to the attention of the world. He added that the day is not far when the Kashmiris would shape their own destiny.