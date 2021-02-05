Kashmiris the most oppressed, helpless nation in world: Malik

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, on Thursday said that Pakistani nation express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who are most oppressed and helpless nation in the world.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Senator Rehman Malik said that Kashmiris were the most oppressed and helpless nation in the world. He said this year, on Kashmir day, he would like to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are struggling for their basic right of self-determination and advises the government to stand up with full power pack with Kashmiris the way Quaid-e-Azam and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto stood with them and highlighted their case.

He said that the government and all of us need to have the same spirits and strength which had expressed by tribal warriors who had invaded Kashmir with their bravery and Jazeba e Emani. He said “My heart bleeds when I see the endless crime against Kashmiris by Indian army under Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. He questioned that where is our slogans on Kashmir and where is our state radio and media which has stopped their past great work of highlighting Kashmir issue through special programs adding that we recall about Kashmir on the given set dates and express solidarity.

Senator Rehman Malik said that today is again one of those days where we all will make flowery speeches and same statements from PM House, President and leaders of political parties shall be issued but, will the government list out what concrete steps have been taken after the scrap of legal status of Kashmir and what efforts have been made to get the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters out of the Indian ongoing oppression and brutalities.

He expressed that 550 days have passed since the brutal curfew was imposed by Indian Forces in the valley of Kashmir. He said that Indian PM Narendra Modi have caged the unarmed Kashmiris and have snatched their basic rights and access to food and medicines. He said that since October 27th, 1947 Indian troops are committing unprecedented brutalities in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

He expressed that the valley of Kashmir has witnessed all kind of brutalities since day one yet the international community and so-called champions of human rights are sleeping and even the United Nations couldn’t implement its Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir and silently witnessing the worst kind of human rights violations in Kashmir turning a blind eye. He said that even the United Nations Commission for Human Rights in its report has highlighted in detail the brutalities committed by Indian government and per the available statistics since January 1989 till 31st January 2018, 94,644 innocent Kashmiris have been killed, 7,099 were killed in custody, 11,042 women were gang-raped and 7,485 were injured by pellets. We all know that the day was observed & passed with speeches and some mini long marches by some activists.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed Kashmir as “the jugular vein of Pakistan” and Quaid e Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed had voiced on the floor of UN that “Jammu and Kashmir is more a part of Pakistan than it can ever be with India, with all her eloquence and all her extravagance with words. Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan, in blood, in flesh, in culture, in history, in geography. In every way and in every form.” He urged that today we need the same spirits and strength to raise the issue of Kashmir at all forums.