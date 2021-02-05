IGP orders setting up investigation support units in all districts

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani while ordering to set up Investigation Support Units in all districts to improve the investigation matters has said that the staff deployed at the units to assist in investigation of cases will provide all possible information required in the investigation of the case in accordance with the SOPs.

He further said that the staff deployed in these support units would work to obtain other required details including information from the Criminal Records Office and other relevant sources and provide them to the concerned investigating officer so that the investigating officers would be engaged in obtaining them as and when required and may use them to bring cases to a logical conclusion as soon as possible.

He further said that it is possible to eradicate crime from the society only by bringing criminal elements under the law. Therefore, Punjab Police is increasing its reliance on the use of information technology by building the investigation process on modern skills and scientific foundations. He further said that timely sending of evidence to PFSA is one of the basic duties of the investigating officer and in case of any delay any negligence and delay in sending the evidence to PFSA, both investigation officer and supervisory officers shall be held accountable. He further said that the the basic purpose of Regional Monitoring Units is to take the points to supervisory officer which have been overlooked in the investigation of cases therefore, special attention should be given on monitoring of performance of all regional monitoring units for supervising investigation matters of cases and every registered case should be digitally monitored and supervise the cases and phases of investigation in accordance with the devised SOP.

He further said that the performance of the investigation would be reviewed in the monthly video link crime meeting while RPOs, DPOs and SPs Investigation of each district would also participate in the monthly crime meeting. He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting on improvement of investigation matters at the Central Police Office here today.

During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev while giving a briefing on the performance of the Regional Monitoring Unit said that the Regional Monitoring Unit has been activated as a pilot project in Lahore to monitor the investigation matters and the feedback obtained from Lahore. In the light of feedback, the Regional Monitoring Units in other districts would be further improved. He further said that the activation of the support units would also provide special assistance and facilities to the investigating officers. Giving instructions, the IG Punjab said that in order to provide speedy justice to the citizens, the rate of work out of cases should also be improved through better investigation while modern forensic science and other modern sciences including geo-fencing should be used in investigation of serious crime.