Sindh govt backing influentia electricity thieves: Omar Ayub

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday alleged that the Sindh government was backing the certain influential people in electricity theft activities in the province. Answering a question in the National Assembly, the minister said the Sindh government not only supported some influential people involved in power theft but also created hindrances in the registration of cases against them. Omar Ayub said the annual capacity payment to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) was Rs185 billion in 2013, Rs 468 billion in 2018 and Rs 860 billion in 2020, and it would reach Rs 1,455 billion in 2023. The minister declared them the “land mines”, which were inherited by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government due to the corrupt and wrong policies of the previous regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He said increase in the prices of electricity was due to the badly drawn up agreements with the IPPs comprising wrong fuel mixes, which ultimately forced the country to rely on imported fuels for power generation and face the issue of capacity or compulsory payments.













