Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5 February 2021 is being sold for Rs. 92000 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 107300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 5 February 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 107300 Rs. 98358 Rs. 93888 Rs. 80475 per 10 Gram Rs. 92000 Rs. 84333 Rs. 80500 Rs. 69000 per Gram Gold Rs. 9200 Rs. 8433 Rs. 8050 Rs. 6900

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

