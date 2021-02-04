PIA crew member goes missing in Toronto

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued new directives on Monday for its cabin crew that include confiscation of passports on arrival abroad in a bid to control recent incidents of staff “slipping away” in other countries.

A PIA spokesperson has confirmed the disappearance of the air hostess, stating that the top management has taken the notice of the incident and an inquiry was underway to ascertain the facts.

