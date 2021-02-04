Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli responds after Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweet in support of farmers

NEW DELHI: Farmers’ protests against the Modi-led government in India have grabbed the attention of celebrities across the world.

Star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is among those who have issued statements on the matter.

“Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda,” tweeted Shastri.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

India’s top batsman, who has been silent on the issue for a long time, wrote in a Twitter post that the country should remain united in this time of disagreement and that farmers are an integral part of the country.

“I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together,” he said in a tweet.

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021