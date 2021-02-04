Islamabad’s crash

Despite being inured to tragic road mishaps, Monday’s crash that saw four killed in the capital came as a shock to many. Details over who was driving the high-end four-wheeler are still fuzzy as the federal ombudswoman, Kashmala Tariq (car’s owner), is busy calling out the media for subjecting her family to trial. Still, the fact that the speeding vehicle put an end to four lives with great potential (the men had come all the way from Mansehra to appear for an anti-narcotics force exam) cannot be swept under the rug.

It remains to be seen how the capital police would remain neutral in its investigations. The ombudsperson’s son has already obtained bail before arrest while the family’s driver is said to have confessed to the accident. What this tragic occurrence has, once again, brought to the fore is the debate on VIP culture, VIP protocol and VIP security.

Police officials have noted that Tariq’s car was travelling as a part of the motorcade, all bearing government registration number plates. Can the federal overseer explain the need for these official vehicles and security personnel? Probably not!

Having unlimited state resources at disposal is a typical perk for many politicians who view protocol as a rubber stamp on their entitlement. Surely, a serving government official or politician should be seen at a higher pedestal than the general public. Monday’s accident was a typical example of how the masses are routinely sacrificed at the altar of the whims of the mighty. In 2017, speeding cars accompanying PML-N’s chief Nawaz Sharif’s “homecoming” caravan crushed a nine-year-old to death. PPP chairman Bilawal was blatantly castigated when his protocol denied an ailing 10-month-old girl entry to Karachi’s Civil Hospital in 2015. The poor infant had died because in the words of a senior PPP leader, “Bilawal’s security (was) more important).” And that is exactly what transpires on our roads every day. A large part of our political leadership that craves prestige is ever-ready to inconvenience hundreds in the name of security.

It would be a refreshing change to see the government deliver on its promise of “end(ing) the protocol culture.” PM Khan is said to have taken “strict” notice of the incident and claims to introduce a culture where the public officers stand for “people’s services and not to display might.” Let’s just hope that the ruling classes introspect and let go of their carapase of neglect towards those in whose name they rule.

Based on her constantly-changing political affiliations, Kashmala Tariq is among the lot that jumps on any bandwagon based on their comfort. From dipping her toes in PML-N’s waters to staunchly supporting PML-Q, there is no telling which way the wind would lead her. Given her inclination for a climb up the social ladder, her cries for being victimised lay bare her (and others like her) total disregard for the catastrophe that has occurred. *