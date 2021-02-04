Govt ready to hold LG polls in August, Punjab tells SC

The Punjab government on Wednesday submitted a written reply in the Supreme Court regarding the holding of local government elections in the province, a private news channel reported.

A five-page written reply was submitted by the secretary local government of Punjab after the apex court sought a reply from the provincial government over premature dissolution of local governments in the province.

In a reply submitted in the top court, the government said that Punjab was ready to hold by-elections in the month of August 2021 and all preparations have been finalised in this regard.

Meanwhile; The government has agreed to start the process of holding local government elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa soon after the election to the upper house of parliament.

This was stated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while submitting a report in the Supreme Court over the status of the local governments in the country.

ECP Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir on Wednesday submitted the report in the top court, stating that the commission had held two meetings with the representatives of all the provinces in respect of holding the local government elections.

It was decided to hold phase-wise elections in both the provinces, the report said.

In K-P, it is proposed that the process regarding the first phase of LG elections will start from February 12 and polling will be held on April 8, while the second phase will start from March 25 and polling will be held on May 29.

The report revealed that LG polls in Punjab will be held in three phases. The first phase will start from April 12 and polling will be conducted on June 20.

Second phase will start from May 18 and its polling date is July 16. The third phase will start from June 2 and polling will be held on August 8.

Regarding the LG elections in Cantonment Boards, the ECP informed the Supreme Court that phase one of the elections will start from February 12 and polling will be held on April 8, while the second phase will start from March 3 and its polling date is May 29.