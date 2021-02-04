Security forces shut down MQM-London’s office in Karachi

The security forces on Wednesday shut down the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) election office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi after the election office played MQM-London anthem. The office was inaugurated by MQM leader Aamir Khan. It has been reported that MQM-London song was played during a ‘sound check’. MQM MPA from Sindh Assembly Waseem Qureshi was also present at the time when the anthem was played and a number of party workers and supporters were present at the event. It is relevant to mention that Altaf Hussain, the self-exiled founder of MQM, was charged with a terrorism offence in the UK October last year in connection with a hated speech he made to supporters in Pakistan in August 2016. Altaf Hussain requested asylum in the 1990s and later gained UK citizenship.













