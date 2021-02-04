PDM’s anti-govt drive not over, resignations final option: Gilani

Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) anti-government drive is not over yet and resignations are final option.

The erstwhile premier talked to media in Islamabad and said there is no use of tendering resignations now if the Senate elections are definitely going to be held. All eleven political parties of PDM make decisions unanimously, he added.

Yousaf Raza Gilani said, “The incumbent government had also resigned when it was in opposition but the then National Assembly speaker did not accept the resignations. PPP is an expert in making coalition government.”

On the other hand, the former PM appeared before a federal anti-corruption court in the TDAP corruption case. The hearing was adjourned till March 9 without any proceeding.

Meanwhile, the PPP has decided to field former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as its Senate candidate from Islamabad seat in the upcoming elections.

According to sources within the party, the Pakistan People’s Party has started political manoeuvring for the success of the former prime minister from one of the Islamabad seats in the Senate elections.

The entire National Assembly will be the electoral college for the two seats of the Senate from Islamabad.

The sources further said that in case of the success of the PPP candidate, Gilani will also be the party’s nominee for the Senate chairman.