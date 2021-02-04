Chaudhry Rehmat Ali remembered on 70th death anniversary

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, the pioneer of the word “Pakistan,” was remembered on his 70th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Chaudhry Rahmat Ali, the founder of the Pakistan National Movement, was born on November 16, 1895. He completed his education in England, obtaining MA and LLB with honors from the universities of Cambridge and Dublin. It was during the years 1930 through 1933, that he seemed to have established the Pakistan National Movement, with its headquarter at Cambridge. In 1930, he moved to England to join Emmanuel College, Cambridge in 1931. In 1933, he published a pamphlet ‘Now or Never,’ coining the word Pakistan for the first time. Chaudhry Rahmat Ali propagated the Scheme of Pakistan with a missionary zeal since its inception in 1933. In August 1947, Pakistan came to be established and in 1948 Chaudhry Rahmat Ali visited Pakistan. Later, he proceeded to England to champion the cause of Kashmir through the United Nations where he fell sick and weak and died on February 03, 1951.













