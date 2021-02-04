China Cultural Center to host online programs to celebrate Chinese New Year

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and to celebrate this significant event and in conjunction with upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the China Cultural Center in Pakistan will host a series of cultural activities to virtually celebrate the Happy Chinese New Year in Pakistan.

The Spring Festival, which is also known as Chinese New Year, according to the lunar calendar, is held by the Chinese as their most important festival and has a history of over 4,000 years. It is an occasion on which people pray for a good harvest, celebrate and enjoy themselves. Nowadays, the festival is celebrated from the evening of the last day of the 12th lunar month to the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the new lunar year. During the Spring Festival, Han Chinese and many of China’s other ethnic groups hold a variety of distinctive celebrations in order to honor deities and ancestors, symbolize the replacing of the old with the new, and to welcome the New Year and pray for a bumper harvest. People do everything in their power to spend Chinese New Year with their families so that they can welcome the New Year and the happiness that they wish it will bring with those closest to them.

The Spring Festival in 2021 is on February 12. A series of online celebrations for the “Happy Chinese New Year” will be given by China Cultural Center in Pakistan from February 4th to February 26th. Our Center has prepared a variety of online programmes, such as “Paper Cut Animation Chinese New Year”, “Chinese New Year Virtual Exhibition”, “Longquan Celadon Experience Tour ” and “Ice Show”, “Animation Celebration Carnival”, to share the traditional Chinese concepts “Joy, Harmony, Sharing and Blessing” with you.

This year also marks the year for the cooperation between China Cultural Center in Pakistan and the Department of Culture and Tourism of south China’s Jiangxi Province, they have brought us Man of Hakka which you may browse on our center’s facebook and we will bring the Dream Night of ‘Baixi’, which is an acrobatic play that was created, rehearsed and performed by Jiangxi Acrobatic Troupe Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangxi Cultural Performance Group. And there’ll be more for your visual attractions.

Moreover, to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, China Cultural Center in Pakistan will also host a series of rich and diversified cultural events.