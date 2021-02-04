In life and death, Mexico’s virus victims face growing wait

When Miguel caught the coronavirus his family hoped help would come quickly for the Mexican grandfather, but instead they had to wait — for oxygen, a hospital bed and, finally, a cremation.

Their story is increasingly familiar as Mexico reels from its worst month of the pandemic yet, with more than 32,000 deaths in January, overwhelming hospitals, mortuaries, cemeteries and crematoriums.

After Miguel fell ill in late December, “the doctor asked us to go get oxygen, and that’s where the long journey began,” said his 32-year-old granddaughter, who asked not to identify her grandfather’s family name for reasons of privacy. When the 78-year-old’s condition worsened his relatives struggled to find a hospital with room for him. After he succumbed to the virus on January 4, Miguel’s family was put on a waiting list to cremate his remains.

“They told us that he was in the queue, because many people had already died,” his granddaughter said. Finally Miguel was cremated on January 8. Mexico has officially registered around 160,000 deaths from Covid-19 — the world’s third highest toll — and excess mortality data suggests the real number is much higher. The country of 126 million has recorded 1.8 million known cases of the virus, including President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is said by his government to be making a good recovery.