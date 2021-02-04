Kse-100: Stocks gain 353 points on bullish sentiments

Covid-19-KSE-100-slides-down-to-6-year-low-1280x720Bulls extended previous session’s momentum at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, as benchmark KSE-100 index stormed past 47,000-mark, during the session for the first time in 44 months, and closed at 46,933.63 level after it posted 353.29 points gain by the closing bell.

The Index opened the session on positive note and accumulated over 500 points in a strong rally and touched intra-day high of 47,123.82 level. Mr Irfan Saeed, Senior Vice President, BMA Capital Management said that the market sentiments were primarily buoyed by Cements sector, which concomitantly lifted other main board scrips, following Cement sales boost and surge in foreign inflows in Roshan digital accounts. However, Mr Saeed suggested that the market participants should observe cautious stance at this level and book profit, as Index has become over-bought which warrants over-due correction.

The country’s total cement despatches clocked in at 4.73 million tonnes in January 2021, as against 4.07 million tonnes in January 2020. According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local despatches increased 23.67pc to 4.03 million tonnes in January 2021 compared to 3.26 million tonnes in January 2020. However, exports dropped 14.09pc to 694,934 tonnes from 808,874 tonnes.

Cement uptake has reached historic high in the domestic market but the increase in its main inputs has become a major challenge for the industry,” an APCMA spokesman said, adding that coal rates are constantly going up in the global market which was why the cement sector was facing major cost increase.

Meanwhile, Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) reached $400 million within four months, reflecting growing confidence in the State Bank’s new initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sept 10, 2020.RDAs aim to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering much higher returns on deposits compared to the returns in developed economies.

“So far the total inflows in RDAs have reached $400 million,” the SBP said in response to a query on Tuesday. RDA attracting $400m within four months is being seen a good replacement of hot money, as most of the foreign investment which was termed hot money left the country in the last quarter of FY20 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country had also received about $3.4 billion in the domestic bonds before March FY20. The entire amount of $3.4bn landed in FY20.

Moreover, the market also took cues from an agreement signed between Independent Power Plants (IPPs) and the government, which kept the investors’ interest alive in the power sector; whereas rise in international crude prices helped E&P stocks post gains.

Oil prices continue to surge after hitting a one-year high on Tuesday on the back of improving market fundamentals and a general risk-on market sentiment. On Wednesday US benchmark WTI Crude was up by 1.83 percent at $55.78/ barrel, and international benchmark Brent Crude was trading up 1.76 percent at $58.47/barrel.

During the session the volume at Kse-100 surged from 266.31 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 324.7 million shares, while the all-share volume also climbed from 468 million shares in the previous session to 616.31 million shares.

The volume chart was led K-Electric Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited and Hascol Petroleum Limited. The scrips exchanged 59.32 million, 39.98 million and 32.78 million shares, respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors were net buyers of worth $6.58 million worth of shares. However, the selling chart was led by Banks and Insurance Companies, which offloaded with $4.6 million and $3.12 million worth of equities.

Sectors that lifted the index were Cement with 160 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 102 points, Pharmaceuticals with 36 points, Textile Composite with 35 points and Commercial Banks with 32 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index were by Mari Petroleum Limited which contributed 60 points followed by Lucky Cement Limited with 49 points, Cherat Cement Company Limited with 30 points, Pakistan Oilfields Limited with 27 points and The Searle Company Limited with 26 points. However, sectors that continued to weigh down the index were Technology & Communication with 33 points, Tobacco with 13 points, Engineering with 11 points, Glass & Ceramics with 8 points and Vanaspati & Allied Industries with 6 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by TRG Pakistan Limited which stripped the index of 41 points followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with 11 points, International Industries Limited with 8 points, Ghani Glass Limited with 8 points and Hascol Petroleum Limited with 6 points.