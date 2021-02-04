Pakistan, US cooperate to increase private sector investment in clean energy

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and local partners, launched the Pakistan Private Sector Energy project on Wednesday to increase private sector investment in clean energy. The project will support small and medium-scale energy activities throughout Pakistan to boost local and national economic growth. The Pakistan Private Sector Energy project will encourage more private investment in the energy sector, with a focus on low-cost, renewable energy sources, which are critical to expanding economic growth. UNIDO will work with clean-energy project developers and private sector investors to access project financing. “Sustainable, low-cost energy is a key ingredient in Pakistan’s economic development. Harnessing the power of private sector investment will generate economic growth and create new jobs,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen.













