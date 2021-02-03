Tottenham donate £100,000 from players’ lockdown fines to hospital staff

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have donated £100,000 to North Middlesex University Hospital’s staff using money raised from fines issued to Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon. Lamela, Lo Celso and Reguilon were all sanctioned by the club for breaching coronavirus guidelines over the festive period after a picture appeared of them attending a large party when London was then under tier-four restrictions. The club have used that money to deliver a ‘Thank You’ initiative to the local hospital’s staff, which will fund gift vouchers to staff who have been working through the Covid-19 pandemic. Chairman Daniel Levy said: “The club always ring-fences player fine money for good causes and we can think of no better cause to donate these funds to than North Mid’s ‘Thank You’ initiative for staff. NHS staff across the country continues to make sacrifices and put themselves at risk every day to save lives and we hope this contribution will go some way towards providing the recognition that these heroes deserve.” The donation continues a strong relationship between the club and the hospital.













