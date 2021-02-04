Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4 February 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94000 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 4 February 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 109700 Rs. 100558 Rs. 95988 Rs. 82275 per 10 Gram Rs. 94000 Rs. 86166 Rs. 82250 Rs. 70500 per Gram Gold Rs. 9400 Rs. 8617 Rs. 8225 Rs. 7050

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.