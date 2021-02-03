Allama Iqbal’s sculptur removed from park after heavy backlash on social media

A statue of the Poet of the East, after having facing heavy backlash on social media, is being removed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and will be returned after improvements have been made to it, the Lahore Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) announced on Wednesday.

The two officials were suspended after being found guilty of “inefficiency and negligence of duty” stated the press release.

The authority issued a notification stating immediate suspension of Shah Nawaz Wattoo, the park’s Deputy Director Horticulture, and Assistant Director Horticulture Ghulam Sibtain.

Pictures of the Allama Iqbal sculpture, built at a park in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, went viral on social media after people pointed out that it hardly resembled the legendary poet.