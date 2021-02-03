Fawad Chaudhry announces Pakistan’s biggest scholarship program from matriculation to Ph.D

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced the ‘biggest scholarship in Pakistan’ which will accord scholarship from matriculation to Ph.D.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on Wednesday.

In the course of the assembly, he mentioned that Rs10,000 per thirty days might be awarded to 10 matric toppers of every district, whereas the FA deliberate to offer Rs12,000 per thirty days to the primary 10 toppers of every district.

At least ten top students from science schools of the government would be provided scholarships to achieve objectives, he said in an interview with a private television channel program.