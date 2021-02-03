Bulls lift Kse-100 past 47,000 index level after 44 months



Bullish momentum at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lifted benchmark Kse-100 to cross 47,000 index level during the trading session on Wednesday.

The Index opened the session on a positive note and accumulated nearly 400 points in a strong intra-day rally

Mr Irfan Saeed, Senior Vice President, BMA Capital Management said that the market sentiments were primarily buoyed by the cement sector which concomitantly lifted other mainboard scrips, following the Cement sales boost and surge in foreign inflows in Roshan digital accounts.

The country’s total cement despatches clocked in at 4.73 million tonnes in January 2021, as against 4.07 million tonnes in January 2020. According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local despatches increased 23.67pc to 4.03 million tonnes in January 2021 compared to 3.26 million tonnes in January 2020. However, exports dropped 14.09pc to 694,934 tonnes from 808,874 tonnes.

Cement uptake has reached historic high in the domestic market but the increase in its main inputs has become a major challenge for the industry,” an APCMA spokesman said, adding that coal rates are constantly going up in the global market which was why the cement sector was facing major cost increase.

Meanwhile, Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) reached $400 million within four months, reflecting growing confidence in the State Bank’s new initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sept 10, 2020.RDAs aim to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering much higher returns on deposits compared to the returns in developed economies.

“So far the total inflows in RDAs have reached $400 million,” the SBP said in response to a query on Tuesday. RDA attracting $400m within four months is being seen as a good replacement of hot money, as most of the foreign investment which was termed hot money left the country in the last quarter of FY20 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country had also received about $3.4 billion in domestic bonds before March FY20. The entire amount of $3.4bn landed in FY20.