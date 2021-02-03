Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned to Register Pakistan’s Strong Protest Over Ceasefire Violations by India: FO

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 2nd February 2021, resulting in serious injuries to four innocent civilians including three women.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chuhdhary said that due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC on 2nd February 2021, 30 year old Zubina Bukhari w/o Faizan Shah, resident of Tahi Mohra village, 17 years old Rida Tahir d/o Bahsarat Shah resident of Tahi Mohra village, 16 years old Ameen Ali s/o Basharat Shah resident of Tahi Mohra village, 42 years old Saleema Begum w/o Muhammad Yaqoob resident of Batali village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons. In 2021, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 175 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in serious injuries to 08 innocent civilians

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.