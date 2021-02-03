Chairman Standing Committee assured senators for addressing problems in the favor of public

Senate Standing Committee on Interior considered multiple bills referred by the house on Tuesday. While taking up the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 376, Act XLV of 1860]” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Chairman Committee Senator Rehman Malik was of the view that strong legislation suggesting stringent punishment must be formulated to deal with the ever growing cases child abuse across the country.

The Bill after through consideration and discussion was passed with majority vote however Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem opposed it and showed reservations over it.

After passing of the Bill, Chairman Committee, Senator Rehman Malik asserted that this Bill has been passed according to the Rules of the Committee and he also directed that the Ordinance which has already been notified by the government should also be clubbed with the Bill during the stage of its consideration.

He said that stringent measures such as recommended in the Bill is the need of the hour to be taken against those who commit such heinous crimes.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior also considered and passed the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi.

The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 [Section 297A, Act XLV of 1860]”introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi was discussed in detail.

Chairman Committee Senator Rehman Malik while appreciating the mover for the bill and said that reports of cases of raping the human corpse is heart wrenching and such criminals shall be dealt with iron fist and stringent laws. He said that there is a dire need to make a law which could deter the offenders and the people of like mind from committing the offense. He directed that all graveyards across the country shall provide by boundary walls and monitoring system / CCTV cameras so that dignity and respect of human corpse could be ensured. He said that corpses have dignity in all cultures hence to preserve the right of dignity of the human corpse, the said amendment in needed

The Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2020”introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi was also considered and passed. Senator Rehman Malik said that these amendments seek to ensure speedy justice and enable legal heirs of the victims to compensation in case of death in fatal accidents in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2021” introduced by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Senator Kauda Babar, The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed were deferred due to the absence of the movers.

The committee also expressed grave concerns over the increasing cases of drug abuse within the country especially in educational institutions. Senator A. Rehman Malik asserted that the Committee must play its due role in curbing this menace. He advised Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi on behalf of the Committee to work towards this end and bring some legislation on it.

Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen raised the issue of three brothers namely Muhammad Nabi, Shah Wali and Muhammad Dawood who had been kidnapped from Chaman in October, 2020 but no action had been taken yet. Chairman Committee gave directions to IG Police and Chief Secretary, Balochistan to look into the matter and report to the Committee within 15 days.

In addition to this, Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen raised the issue of Dr. Zahra in Karachi who invested PKR 2.4 million in a company called NBP Funds. He said that when she enquired about her investment the Company said that the money has been lost in stock exchange adding when she raised a complaint with the FIA that has not been addressed to-date. Chairman Committee directed FIA to look into the issue and report back to the Committee in 15 days.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman Committee directed the FIA to present a detailed briefing on the Oil Marketing Companies involved in the artificial shortage of oil in June, 2020. He also directed the CDA to present a comprehensive briefing in the next meeting on the status of the implementation of the recommendations made by the committee since 2018.