Seminar held in Karachi on the occasion of World Leprosy Day

A seminar was organized at Ali Habib Medical Center in Naya Nazimabad in which medical experts, people from different walks of life including education and social participated. President leprosy specialist Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi said that leprosy patient recovers in 6 months to 2 years through treatment. It is the only bacterium that man has not been able to cure artificially. That’s why the vaccine didn’t work. The sooner you diagnose it, the better. Dr. Muhammad Ali Abbasi said that if there is a white spot on the body and it does not feel pain, all these stages are symptoms of leprosy.

With precaution and treatment, the patient can recover 100 percent. If not diagnosed in time, it can be passed on to others.

Ghani Usman, a well-known personality of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, said that Arif Habib, Aqeel Karim Dhedi and their dream is to provide such health facilities in the area so that people from far and wide can come here and benefit.

They want to raise the standard of living of ordinary citizens. Karachi Metropolitan Senator Director Health Dr. Hameed Jamali said that awareness of leprosy is important and a subject should be included in the curriculum to raise awareness about it.

The seminar was also addressed by the President of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha, Director Saeed Ahmed and others. Souvenirs were later distributed among the guests and certificates among the participants.