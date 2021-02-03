BCW braves the odds in presenting a live show with a strict guest list and Covid-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt normal life, fashion weeks across the world are developing new formats and cultivating new ways to ensure the survival of fashion and business of fashion in the absence of foreign buyers and key editors.

HUM Network braves the odds to proudly announce the 18th edition of the country’s biggest, most illustrious and most sought-after bridal fashion show, Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, 2020.

Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week in its 10th year is set to dazzle Lahore from tomorrow (Thursday) to Saturday and with it comes new bridal trends by established and emerging fashion designers and an amazing runway show experience with its illustrious list of showstoppers including Sarah Khan, Falak Javed, Sonya Hussayn, Ayesha Omar, Alizey Shah, Hareem Farooq, Imran Ashraf, Yumna Zaidi, Urwa Hocane, Mawra Hocane, Ushna Shah, Nauman Ijaz and his son Zaviar Shah, Affan Waheed, Hira Mani, Saboor Aly, Sana Fakhar, Shaista Lodhi, Fizza Ali, Aijazz Aslam, Muneeb Butt, Ahsan Khan, Nimra Khan, Zubab Rana, Resham, Jannat Mirza and many others.

This year, 35 established and burgeoning designers and retail brands will grace the PHBCW runway to showcase their latest bridal, evening formals and grooms wear collections. The designers’ list includes Fahad Hussayn, Uniworth Dress Co, Noman and Bhaiya, Alishba and Nabeel, Haris Shakeel, Naushad Imdad, Madeeha Shoaib, Munib Nawaz, House of Arsalan Iqbal, Faiza Rehman, Karismash by Irfan Shoaib, Tabya, Kashee’s, J, Almirah, Diner’s, Umsha by Uzma Babar, Ali Zeeshan, Sable Vogue, Jeremyn Street, Ayesha and Usman, Nisa Hussain, Amir Adnan, Mahgul, Sania Maskatiya, Rizwan Beyg, Nilofer Shahid, Faiza Samee, Zara Shahjahan, Elan, HSY, Omer Farooq by Republic, Sana Safinaz, Ahsan’s Menswear and Zaha Couture.

N-Pro and N-Gents will be grooming 50 plus models over the course of three days, along with prominent names from the entertainment industry as showstoppers. All public relations operations and media liaison is being carried out by the in-house team of HUM Network Limited, in collaboration with the vibrant Moiz Kazmi and his

team at MK Digital PR, along with show production, direction, choreography and execution by the special projects & events team at HUM Network Limited.

PHBCW, since its inception, has established itself as a number one choice for both established and burgeoning fashion designers to showcase their latest bridal collections on the runway. Over the years it has provided a platform not only for Pakistan’s prominent designers but has also given the aspiring and emerging talent in our country an opportunity to stand side by side with the fashion gurus. With HUM’s ever-increasing global reach, BCW has now become the only preferred platform for bridal fashion and jewellery designers to promote and exhibit their wares to local and foreign buyers.