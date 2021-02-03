Two TV channels owe me Rs 65 million: Noman Ijaz

Veteran actor Noman Ijaz has made shocking revelations about the ongoing payment crises in the drama industry.

Ijaz revealed on Behind the Curtain with Rafay Rashdi how a number of actors have not been paid their dues even after years, including himself. “A channel has yet to pay me Rs40 million, another owes me Rs 25 million. It’s been four years.”

Ijaz said the entire system is corrupt. When a producer has to ask his broadcaster for the payments, he has to “beg him” for it.

“I’m sorry, but us artists are working like donkeys nowadays,” he said. “Even during the pandemic, broadcasters blackmailed producers for content, who then blackmailed actors that they would be blacklisted if they didn’t work.” He added a lot of actors had to hide that they tested positive for COVID-19 due to the fear of losing work.

Ijaz said there’s no concept of royalties in the Pakistani drama industry. “I was paid royalties only once for Nijaat that I did for PTV in the 1990s.”

He revealed that there are no laws, safety or security for actors. “If you read through the contracts, you wouldn’t find anything for actors. Even your producer wouldn’t stand by you. This is what is happening in Pakistan.”