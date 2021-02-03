Ayeza teams up with Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Dirilis: Ertugrul actress Gulsim Ali rubbed shoulders in Turkey as the two beauties are teaming up for an upcoming project for a Pakistani brand.

Ayeza Khan has arrived in Turkey and is every excited for the shoot.

On Tuesday, the Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling picture of herself with Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Ayeza posted the sweet photo with caption “With my beautiful @gyulsim.”

Commenting on the post, Gulsim also gushed over Ayeza Khan and wrote, “You’re so so beautiful Ayeza” followed by heart emoticon.

Earlier on Monday, Ayeza arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for the shooting for a Pakistani brand.

In a video circulating on social media, Ayeza Khan confirms that she was currently in Istanbul and was super excited for the shoot.

“Although it is too cold in Turkey, but the shoot will be amazing too.”