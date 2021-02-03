Salma Hayek weighs in on Hilaria’s heritage controversy

Salma Hayek is speaking out about the controversy involving Hilaria Baldwin’s heritage. On Monday, the Oscar nominee-who portrayed Alec Baldwin’s love interest on 30 Rock, appeared on Andy Cohen’s radio show and addressed the accusations about Hilaria’s upbringing. “A lot of my friends asked me, ‘Did you hear about this? Oh my god!'” Salma recalled on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “We all lie a little bit. She makes my friend happy. She fooled me because she’s such a good mother and she has five of them! And, you know, I don’t care.”

“I’m sorry. I don’t mean to betray or hurt anybody’s feelings,” she continued. “And I don’t know if it’s right or if it’s wrong. I’m not gonna judge somebody just because of that one thing. And I think, I feel honor that somebody wants to be, their alter ego it’s to be like something that is similar to my roots. It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because you know, I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother’s side are Spanish.”

Salma went on to say she thinks Hilaria, who has been accused of faking her Spanish accent, is “smart to want to be Spanish,” adding, “We’re cool.”

The 53-year-old Frida actress also acknowledged that it is “a bizarre story,” but continued to defend Hilaria. “It is a bizarre story, but don’t we all create our own character in life?” Salma asked. “I mean, this might be extreme. OK. I don’t care. She’s not, not a bad person, not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife.” Salma added that, in addition to having a good relationship with Alec, Hilaria is also “very kind to me,” noting, “That’s all I care about.”

Hilaria has defended herself on a number of occasions since the backlash-sparked by a viral Twitter thread, which also alleged she went by the name Hillary while growing up in Massachusetts-started in December.

“If I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I’m speaking more English…then I mix that,” she said in a December 27 video message. “It’s one of those things that’s always been a little bit, I’ve been a little insecure about.”

“I try to speak more clearly in each language,” she added. “I think that that’s something that I should try to do but sometimes I mess it up and it’s not something that I’m like, playing at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear.”

Hilaria also asked her haters to leave her alone. “There’s nothing wrong with me and I’m not going to apologize for the amount of time that I spent in two countries,” the 37-year-old yoga instructor said. “And I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I speak two languages and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I have two versions of my name.”