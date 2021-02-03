Alia spills beans on likes, love and life in True or False session

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday jumped on the trending Instagram game of ‘True or False,’ giving fans an insight into her life.

Replying to a statement by a fan that she loved 8, Alia blushed and said, “True. Love,” while making a heart gesture with her hands. Interestingly, 8 is Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite number. In fact, while wishing Ranbir on his birthday last year, she posted a picture of the Rockstar actor with the cake and wrote, “Happy birthday, 8.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with 8 written on it. The Sadak 2 actor was asked if it was true that now she wanted to “leave everything and take a solo vacation.” Alia replied that it was partly true because she wanted to go on a holiday but not alone.

When a fan asked her if it was true that she loved shopping, the Kalank actor said she actually doesn’t enjoy shopping. “I don’t like shopping. If you take me to a store, I get very confused and come out very soon. But online shopping has changed a lot of things for me.”

The actor was asked if it was true that she exercised every day, to which Alia sheepishly replied, “I would love to believe that I work out every day, but that is false. You shouldn’t work out every day. Five-six times a week is good enough.” Alia also agreed to a fan’s statement that potatoes and chocolates were her favourite food. On food preferences, she was asked if she loved Indian cuisine the most. The actor replied that it’s indeed true and she loves having Indian cuisine made at home.

Alia Bhatt’s True or False session began when she was driving to a location, and by the end of it, the actor seemed ready for a shoot as she was seen entering a studio while answering the last question. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.