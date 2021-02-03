Winter haircare — here’s how you can get rid of seasonal dandruff

Winters can make the skin feel rough and dry and the hair itchy, frizzy and also cause dandruff. This is because we tend to sweat less in the cold months and hence, there is a constant moisture imbalance.

“As per Ayurveda, these few months of cold winds are dominated by the presence of earth and water, the two elements that make us crave food. But it’s not just our eating habits that turn for the worse – the moisture in our hair, in the skin and on our scalps too,” says Dimple Jangda, an Ayurvedic health expert and the founder of Prana Health Care Centre.

She shares some easy steps and tips to cancel out dandruff.

PRACTICE MASSAGING YOUR SCALP EVERY DAY — try ‘Shiro Abhyanga’, a calming head massage with coconut oil or almond oil. “This works great when mixed with a concoction of Brahmi oil. It is a wonderful way to nourish and moisturise the scalp,” she said.

NOURISH YOUR SCALP WITH HAIR MASKS — make a hair mask by mixing a bowl of yoghurt with lemon juice. Apply this to the scalp, leave it on for 30-60 minutes and then rinse it off with cool water.

USE A MILD SHAMPOO — further, she suggested, “using a mild shampoo and conditioner that is made with food-based ingredients instead of harsh chemicals that strip away the natural oils in the scalp.” “Shampoos which include buttermilk or fermented rice water make for excellent cleansing agents,” said Jangda. This is because it is loaded with anti-bacterial enzymes that cleanse your scalp and keep your hair moisturised. “In fact, fermented rice water is a very common shampooing method in China, where women have unusually long and dark hair. If you happen to cook rice then don’t waste the water – use it to wash the lengths,” suggested the Ayurvedic expert.

Follow your hair wash with a conditioner always — “My first recommendation is black tea, which can be made by boiling 2-3 spoons of black tea in water. This helps keep the scalp clean and the lengths stronger and straighter.” Her other suggestion includes incorporating apple cider vinegar. “All you have to do is take one teaspoon of vinegar and dilute it in a glass of water. Use it as the final rinse to wash your hair. This will keep your scalp clean for several days and prevent the recurrence of dandruff.”