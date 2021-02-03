Kangana gifts new flats to siblings, says happiness multiplies when shared

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday reposted a tweet which mentioned that she reportedly gifted new flats to her siblings Rangoli, Aksht and two cousins in Chandigarh.

The actress confirmed the report and said that she was fortunate she could share her wealth with family.

“I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family,” Kangana tweeted.

The four under-construction properties cost Rs 4 crore as per a report by E Times.

Kangana recently confirmed reports that she will be taking the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as her next upcoming project. After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, she has come onboard another film with a political background.

Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The actress also has ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Manikarnika: The legend Of Didda’ lined up.