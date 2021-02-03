Shilpa throws birthday bash for Shamita

Actress Shamita Shetty celebrated her 42nd birthday on Tuesday. The “Sharara” girl received warm wishes from her sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra.

Shilpa threw a birthday bash for her sister Shamita on Monday. The 45-year-old shared Shamita’s cake-cutting video on her Instagram stories. The birthday celebration was also attended by Shamita’s close friends.

Later, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram. The video features Shilpa and Shamita’s picture-perfect moments.

The Hungama 2 actor captioned the video, “Happppppyyyyyyyy birthhddddddaaaaayyyyyy, my Baby MY Tunki, May this year bring in everything that you’ve hoped for and MORE. You deserve it all.”

Raj Kundra also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for sister-in-law Shamita Shetty. Sharing photos on Instagram, Raj wrote, “A sister given to me by law, a friend given to me by heart. Happy birthday to an amazing sister in law. You have always been there for me. It’s been an amazing 11 years with fabulous memories. Stay blessed and continue to age in reverse! May you get all you dream and wish for and more. P.S: I need a brother in law soon now so find one fast before I announce a swayamvar.”

On the work front, Shamita Shetty was last seen in ZEE5’s Black Widows. Shilpa Shetty recently wrapped Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2, which marks the actor’s comeback in movies.