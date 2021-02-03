Islamabad United’s Colin Munro to miss PSL 2021

ISLAMABAD: Hard-hitting opener Colin Munro will not be able to represent Islamabad United in the upcoming sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, after struggling to find a quarantine space for his return to New Zealand post-tournament. Under the Covid-19 protocols in New Zealand, people wishing to enter the country are required to book their quarantine place in advance. Munro got late in applying for the slot and was only able to find a space for mid-May. “I’m very disappointed to be missing out because Islamabad were really good to me,” Munro was quoted as saying Tuesday. “They retained me knowing I was going to go there straight after the Big Bash but I just couldn’t get any quarantine booked in time. The PSL finishes on the 22nd of March and I could only get back into the country in the middle of. It’s tough, but it is maybe that’s a silver lining –– spend some more time at home with the family and get ready for whatever is next,” he added. The PSL 6 is scheduled to begin on February 20 in Karachi, while ending on March 22 in Lahore.













