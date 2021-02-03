Major stars ready to vie for Saudi International golf honours

DUBAI: This week’s Saudi International sees a remarkable player field that features so many top ranked players, including many from the US, for its third edition. Can anyone remember so many Americans from the PGA Tour competing in a European Tour event in recent years? It is certainly making a statement to golf everywhere and in this Middle East region that this level players can be attracted to this part of the world for a tournament against a strong PGA Tour schedule and during Covid-19 times. This just shows what confidence the world of golf has in the Middle East region where the sport was established over 30 years ago.

A beautiful climate, great golf courses and hotels along with traditional Arabic hospitality is a great mix and a huge draw for all golfers to begin their year in the Middle East. World number one Dustin Johnson is joined on the entry list in Saudi by fellow Americans Bryson Dechambeau, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na as well as a strong contingent from the leading players on the European Tour, including Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Victor Perez, Shane Lowry, Christian Bezuidenhout, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose, Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Robert MacIntyre and Matt Wallace.

In addition other international stars of world golf, Victor Hovland, Abraham Ancer plus the likes of Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els and Thomas Bjorn are all in the field. Twenty one players out of the current top 50 in the Official Golf World Ranking (OWGR) will tee it up this week. That is something Saudi should be proud of. 2021 is a very important year for all players as they get adjusted to the challenges of extended tournament bubbles as well as the prospect of continued qualification for The Ryder Cup, golf in the Olympics plus so much more including the ever important OWGR points. Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey have both got off to flying starts in the first two events on the Desert Swing and Patrick Reed flies in as a winner last week, and it will be interesting to see who steps up to the challenge in Saudi.

Predictions are never easy especially so early in the year. Meanwhile, it was also announced that Jack Nicklaus would be a named designer of one of the two courses at one of the Giga projects in Saudi, at Qiddiya, just outside Riyadh, set around the Tuwaiq mountain landscape. This will be one of the next golf courses finished and operational in Saudi and perhaps potentially a future venue for the European Tour event.