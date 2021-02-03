Graana.com — Pakistan’s 1st online marketplace launches nationwide with a BANG

Simplifying the real estate experience for every Pakistani, Graana.com – Pakistan’s 1st Online Real Estate Marketplace formally launches services nationwide.

After successfully conquering the real estate market and marking their prominence in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the PropTech pioneer has ventured to 20+ cities of Pakistan, with 30+ offices to revolutionise the real estate practices and experience of residents. The major cities include Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Sukkur, Quetta, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, and Sialkot, ensuring nationwide transformation.

This resolve – ‘Hamara Yaqeen Dil Se’ manifests the ideals and objectives of Graana.com which seeks to sort out the needs and provide transparent and authentic real estate services to the Pakistani community, since the success lies in ‘working together’ for a better community, for a better tomorrow. This resolve will be fulfilled through offering Propsure Digital Solutions, which is aimed at ascertaining the quality control mechanism, and provide state-of-the-art services in the domains of Estate Management, Urban Planning and Management, Disruptive Technologies, Property Valuation and Assurances, Public Policy, and Regulatory Affairs.

Redefining conventional methods through Proptech, Pakistan’s 1st Online Real Estate Marketplace – the Graana app offers thousands of verified listings – with detailed property features, to buy-rent-sell property and investment opportunities on the go.

The Graana app merges the physical forefront with distance digitally, to offer smart, seamless and efficient digital portal, which includes an advanced Dashboard, thousands of Verified Listings – updated regularly, Wanted Feature – (lets you buy, sell, rent, or invest directly with Graana Gurus), Secure Transactions, and Quality customer-care and query response. With all-you-need on a single screen, the smart app is available for download on both, App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery. It is indeed a monumental moment which marks the transformation of the real estate landscape of Pakistan. It is a moment the Graana family has been waiting for a very long time, as and it is from this moment forward we work together to bring a sustainable change for the prosperity of this industry,” said CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq Akbar while expressing his delight.

“Through introducing Pakistan 1st Online Real Estate Marketplace, Graana.com is all set to revolutionise the real estate arena of Pakistan. It is indeed through transparency and digitization that will promote authentic real estate practices across Pakistan, and fulfil our resolve of Hamara Yaqeen Dil Se,” said Director Graana.com Mr. Farhan Javed. “People nationwide can now avail the services of Pakistan’s 1st Online Marketplace to buy, sell, and rent properties on the go,” said Director Mr. Arslan Javed. With Pakistan’s devastatingly good-looking and patriotic veteran actor Mr. Shaan Shahid as the brand ambassador, Graana.com’s well-executed advertisement translates the bespoken promise of the company’s values which conveys its ambition of ‘Hamara Yaqeen Dil Se’ – to transform the real estate landscape of Pakistan.