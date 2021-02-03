Myanmar coup to dampen US trade, impact footwear companies, experts warn

The coup in Myanmar is expected to dampen the interest of US and Western companies in investing in Myanmar, and may prompt some big US companies to pull out, trade experts and analysts said on Monday.

Total trade in goods between Myanmar and the United States amounted to nearly $1.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2020, up from $1.2 billion in all of 2019, according to US Census Bureau data. Apparel and footwear accounted for some 41% of total US goods imports, followed by luggage, which accounted for nearly 30%, and fish, which accounted for just over 4%, said Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Luggage maker Samsonite and privately owned apparel maker LL Bean are among big importers, along with retailer H&M and Adidas, Panjiva said. US imports increased in part due to tariffs on goods from China, but Myanmar still ranked only 84th on the list of US goods suppliers, according to US data. The World Bank reported a 33% jump in total foreign direct investment commitments in Myanmar to $5.5 billion in fiscal year 2019/2020, led by Singapore and Hong Kong, but said the outlook was uncertain due to the pandemic and market developments.

US direct investment data was unavailable, the US Trade Representative’s office said. Myanmar’s army on Monday handed power to military chief General Min Aung Hlaing and imposed a year-long state of emergency, saying it had responded to what it called election fraud.