Citi appoints Ahmed Bozai as the new Country Officer for Citibank Pakistan

Citi today announced Ahmed Bozai as the new Citi Country Officer (CCO) for its business in Pakistan. As CCO, Ahmed will assume overall responsibility for driving Citi’s business in the country, and will report to Elissar Farah Antonios who has been recently appointed as the Head of Citi’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cluster.

Until recently, Ahmed was the Chief Operating Officer for the EMEA Emerging Markets (EMEA EM) cluster based out of Dubai. He has previously worked with Citi in Pakistan, Greece and the United Kingdom in a number of areas, including Corporate Banking, Treasury & Trade Solutions, and Operations & Technology.

“I am delighted to return to Pakistan after almost twenty years, and particularly excited with this opportunity to lead Citi’s franchise,” commented Ahmed on his appointment. “Together with the Citi Pakistan team, we will continue to provide the highest standards of innovation and banking solutions to our clients and fulfil our role as an active member of the Pakistani banking community.”

Atiq Rehman, CEO-Citi EMEA EM cluster, said: “Ahmed’s diverse international experience and his knowledge of our Pakistan operations will be of great value to our clients in Pakistan. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary in the country this year, we are confident that under Ahmed’s leadership the franchise will continue to flourish and support the needs of our local and global clients.”

Citi has been present in Pakistan since 1961. For the last six decades, the bank has been offering a full range of corporate and investment banking services to major local and global corporations, Public Sector entities and financial institutions operating in the country. Citi has also been an active corporate citizen with a particular interest in supporting financial education and microfinance in Pakistan.