Promoting words and their writers

Emerging authors and new voices need a platform to disseminate their words. Such platforms – or publishing houses – help aspiring writers and experienced authors prepare, edit, publish and market their manuscripts so readers can go through their literary endeavours. Although traditional publishing in Pakistan has its shortcomings when it comes to promoting new voices, the country is certainly blessed with names such as Liberty Publishing, Markings, Auraq Publications, and Reverie Publishers.

Liberty Publishing, a wing of Liberty Books – that has a grand stature among readers and writers of Pakistan – has been publishing titles from various genres. Their recent title includes “The Stained-Glass Window: Stories of the Pandemic from Pakistan.” It has been edited by Sana Munir and Taha Kehar. This anthology is a collection of stories written during the pandemic. The various narratives explore life during the lockdown. Liberty Publishing’s other titles include Eye on the Prize by Safinah Danish Elahi, Fearless: Stories of Amazing Women From Pakistan by Amneh Shaikh Farooqui, The Battle for Pakistan by Shuja Nawaz, among others. Sameer Saleem, Director Liberty Books, along with his team is doing a commendable job in providing opportunities to new voices to have their works published in Pakistan.

Similarly, Markings – founded in 2010 by Kiran Aman – is the first luxury publishing house in Pakistan with a mission to develop coffee table books. The genre ranges from art, culture, history, among others.

According to their website, “The company is renowned for their core value of communicating the highest standard of content through aesthetics with their vision to continue to conceive and implement creative and custom design approaches for each of their projects.” During the lockdown in March 2020, Markings launched Our Markings 2020. According to a report, “It was a photographic journey through COVID-19, a testimony to life during self and social isolation.” This project on social and digital media invited people to share their pictures along with a caption portraying their lives during the lockdown. It received praise from Pakistan and the international audience. Liberty Publishing and Markings have been providing various services to ease the publishing process while adding value to Pakistan’s publishing industry.

When talking about providing end-to-end publishing services to authors, Auraq Publications has emerged as a credible name. Operating from Rawalpindi, it was founded in 2018. Auraq Publications does not lead the writers but works with them throughout the process. Indeed, their clear communication process keeps the authors well-informed of each step of the publishing process. Their titles include The Quintessential Fat Girl by Hina Shamsi, The Tenet War by Momina Hafeez, Desi Distancing by Sarah Fawad, The Ashes of Feelings by Kinza Asghar Khan among various Urdu titles. Moreover, Auraq Publications also provided the writer of this article with a swift service to facilitate the publication of his science fiction novel, Divided Species – the story of which is set in Karachi. Muhammad Usama, CEO and Publications Manager, Auraq Publications ensured each step was completed with clarity to produce a quality product.

Reverie Publishers – a recent addition to Pakistan’s publishing landscape, was established with an idea to broaden the publishing dimension of Pakistan. It was founded by Safinah Danish Elahi, who along with a team of dedicated editors and designers, envision promoting fresh material and new voices from Pakistan. Their recently published title is The Verdict by Osman Haneef. The story revolves around “a Pakistani lawyer, who defends an innocent boy accused of an unspeakable crime, punishable by death.” Indeed, it is heartening to see publishing houses facilitating new and established voices from Pakistan to have their literary works and words be promoted across the country.

