Biden threatened Myanmar sanctions. What are his options?

US President Joe Biden, facing his first major international crisis after Myanmar’s military seized power, could impose a new program of sanctions, cut aid or target generals and the companies they run to pressure for a return to democracy. How the new US administration responds will be an early test of Biden’s dual pledges to re-center human rights in US foreign policy and work more closely with allies. Biden on Monday pledged to “stand up for democracy” and threatened to re-impose sanctions gradually rolled back by former President Barack Obama after Myanmar’s generals initiated democratic reforms and released many political prisoners a decade ago.













