Pakistan, India must resolve Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan and India must resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir in a peaceful manner, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 144th GDP, 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy in Risalpur on Tuesday, the army chief said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan is a peace loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace. We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence,” he said. “It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions,” he remarked.

“Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion,” the COAS emphasised. “However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness,” he added.

The COAS said that armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat. “The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan has brought great improvement in the internal security environment,” he said, and especially commended the critical role played by Pakistan Air Force in war on terror.

“The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability,” the COAS said. “The whole nation is proud of its Air Force and I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come,” he reiterated.

The COAS hailed presence of cadets from KSA for training at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. “This is a manifestation of warm fraternal ties between Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our defence forces indeed,” he said. “We are proud of the strong bonds of Islam, brotherhood and cultural communion that bind us together,” he added.

The COAS congratulated the graduating cadets on their landmark achievement. A total of 133 graduating Cadets including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and six lady cadets graduated at the occasion. The COAS awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team ‘Sherdil’ and a specialized military drill ‘Hamza Flight’ of the academy.