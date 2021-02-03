PML-N dissidents demand Nawaz Sharif to quit party leadership

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) dissident leaders on Tuesday slammed the party leadership for levelling baseless allegations against national institutions and demanded Nawaz Sharif to quit party leadership, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a press conference, estranged PML-N MPA from Punjab Jalilur Rehman Sharaqpuri questioned Maryam Nawaz about her announcements regarding resigning from assemblies. He said the nation has not supported the narrative of the PML-N, adding that the party leadership is causing damage to the country’s image. “If they are willing to tender resignations, then they should do it to prove themselves,” he said, wondering that they are talking about tendering resignations from assemblies and taking part in Senate elections at the same time.

Sharaqpuri asked Nawaz Sharif to face cases in courts to prove his claims true before the nation. He said that Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar have the majority of votes and if they failed to control inflation, they would be held accountable in the next election. He asked PML-N leadership to give respect to the vote.

Another dissident, Ashraf Ansari said that he has tried his best to fulfil his responsibility as a public representative in the assembly. Ansari said that the lawmakers have held meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and raised the issues of their respective constituencies which were resolved by him.