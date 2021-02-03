PM ready to resign if opp ‘returns all looted wealth’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made an offer to the opposition saying he is ready to resign from his office provided they return the money they ‘stole’ from the country, a private TV channel reported.

“I will resign tomorrow if you deposit the money you looted, back into the national exchequer,” he said during the cabinet meeting while discussing the overall political situation in the country. He dared the opposition to resign from the assemblies and said had they the guts to resign, they would have never chosen the path to flee the country. The prime minister demanded of the top opposition leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to return the money they have looted from the country.

He also criticised the decision by major opposition parties to contest the Senate elections. “Neither did they set out on a long march nor were they successful in gathering people [for their cause],” the prime minster remarked. “December 31, and then January 31, came and went,” he said, in reference to the first and then the subsequent deadline PDM had set for the premier to resign. While mocking the January 31 deadline of the opposition parties, he said that neither their resignations came nor they were able to gather the public and bring a long march to Islamabad. “Tendering resignation requires a lot of guts,” he said and further mocked that how those who ran away after getting an NRO could dare to adopt the resignation option. A few days ago, the prime minister had also challenged the opposition to provide details of ‘1,000 bank accounts even’ to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s scrutiny committee which is looking into the foreign funding case against PTI. He had said that the PTI had submitted details of 40,000 bank accounts through which it received funding ahead of the 2018 elections and claimed that when they were scrutinized, they “will all turn up clear”.