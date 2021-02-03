Russian vaccine scores 91.6% as global inoculations top 100 mn

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was found to be 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in trial results published Tuesday, as the number of vaccinations administered worldwide passed 100 million.

But none of the world’s 29 poorest countries has formally started mass vaccination drives, while the richest nations — despite finger-pointing over delivery delays — have provided more than two-thirds of the jabs administered so far.

Misgivings over transparency issues around Sputnik V — rolled out in Russia and other countries before the Phase 3 trial results were published — could be set aside after number-crunching published by The Lancet journal placed the vaccine among top performers alongside those of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

With the World Health Organization lamenting that “rich countries are rolling out vaccines while least-developed countries watch and wait,” 101,317,005 jabs had been given in 77 mostly wealthy countries and territories, AFP’s count found.

However in the United States, a study found that black Americans’ access to jabs was disproportionately low, with vaccination centres located in predominantly white neighbourhoods in some areas and an imbalance caused by relatively less access to the internet for sign-ups.

In particular, medics now can use steroids like dexamethasone to improve the survival chances of seriously ill patients on oxygen support.

But with several new variants of the coronavirus emerging in the months since the end of their analysis, the authors said ICUs may come under further pressure.

Nigeria said Tuesday it has detected six new cases of the British variant, which has been found in more than 60 nations since it first swept Britain. As South Africa grapples with a new more contagious variant, Australia pulled out of their Test cricket tour to the country on Tuesday citing an “unacceptable” risk to players.

The strain known as E484K, detected initially in South Africa and on subsequent variants in Brazil and Japan, has raised greater alarm among researchers over its possible impact on immunity.

Spain said it would restrict air arrivals from Brazil and South Africa for two weeks to keep out the new strains.

China mission

In China meanwhile a member of the WHO mission probing the origins of Covid-19 in China said the probe was going “very well” as the team visited an animal disease control centre in Wuhan. China has faced criticism at home and abroad for playing down the initial outbreak and concealing information when it first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019. The mission — delayed by China and weighed down by political baggage — has a remit to explore how the virus jumped from animal to human.

Meanwhile, as pharma giant Pfizer announced 2021 sales of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech could reach up to $15 billion, the potential was not lost on entrepreneurs who have been operating a scam in China since last September. Chinese police arrested more than 80 people involved in the scam selling saline solution masquerading as a Covid-19 vaccine. China is racing to give jabs to 50 million people before the travel-intensive Lunar New Year holiday starts on February 12.