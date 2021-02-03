ATC seeks complete challan in motorway gang-rape case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought complete challan in the motorway gang-rape case till February 6. The main accused in the case namely Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga were presented before the court as their judicial remand expired. The investigation officer (IO) of the case presented the incomplete challan of the case before the court. The court after ordering to present a complete challan in the Lahore-motorway gang-rape case adjourned the hearing until February 6.

The ATC also extended the judicial remand of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga until February 6.

On September 9 at around 3:00am, the woman ran out of fuel on the motorway leading out of Lahore. Her two children were with her. She called her relatives in Gujranwala who advised her to call the motorway emergency numbers and also set off to help her.

According to the complaint registered with the police by one of the woman’s relatives, the car was broken into by two men in their early- to mid-30s who stole money and jewellery she had on her. They raped her in front of her two children in a nearby field, and then escaped.