NA passes motion to form panel for erstwhile FATA uplift

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a motion to constitute a special committee of the house for the development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair. Tabling the motion, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is committed for the welfare and social uplift of the people of merged districts. He said Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are committed to fulfilling their pledge of giving three percent share in the National Finance Commission Award to the tribal districts. The House also passed a motion for constituting a committee for the election of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and Economic Affairs. Both the motions were passed with a majority vote, authorizing Speaker National Assembly to appoint members of the committees and to make changes in their composition as and when required. The House will now meet again today (Wednesday) at 2:00 pm.













