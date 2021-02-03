Let me do my work, judge snubs Shehbaz on political speech in courtroom

An accountability court on Tuesday asked Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif not to speak about politics in the courtroom in future.

The accountability court heard the case related to the money-laundering against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz. Both the PML-N leaders were presented before the court under strict security. During the hearing, the cross-examination of the statement by regional tax officer Muhammad Sharif, the NAB witness, was completed. Shehbaz raised the issue of his health during the hearing. He said some of his medical tests are yet to be carried out but the jail authorities have been constantly delaying them. Officials at the prison “kept making excuses to hinder the tests,” he claimed, adding that they have only taken blood samples from him.

In addition, he presented the much-touted Transparency International report on corruption to the court and addressed the judge, claiming: “Look, there was no corruption during our government.” To which, the senior judge told Shehbaz “not to waste his time and let him do his work in the court.” “The PML-N president should speak to the media — a platform available to him to speak about politics and other internal issues of Pakistan — and not discuss anything in the court except what was related to the case,” the judge remarked. Shehbaz, however, continued, saying the PML-N government had “fixed this corruption but it is a pity that corruption has risen today”. Objecting to Shehbaz’s political remarks, the prosecution said the case and legal matters should be discussed in the courtroom.