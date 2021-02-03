COVID-19 vaccination for every Pakistani is our priority: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that vaccination of every Pakistani against Coronavirus is the first priority of the government. Provision of COVID 19 vaccine to Pakistan is a testament of Pak-China perennial friendship. He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of a book on Telemedicine at King Edward Medical University on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman HEC Punjab Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Registrar KEMU Dr Riasat Ali, In-charge Telemedicine Department Prof Dr Bilquees Shabir, Dean Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Editor Telemedicine book Prof Dr Saira Afzal were present on this occasion. He further said that Insaf Health Card is a gift of PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people. The government distributed more than Rs 180 billion to deserving families purely on merit under the Ehsas Program in the most difficult economic conditions. Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said that COVID 19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of even the most economically developed countries. There is still an economic crisis in many countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, but the Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, not only contained pandemic in limited resources but also saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy. Talking about telemedicine centers, Punjab Governor said that the telemedicine helpline initiative has been very successful during the Corona Crisis as millions of Pakistanis sought medical guidance from doctors from home, adding he said that King Edward Medical College’s Telemedicine Center is the best in terms of quality. In this regard, the services of Prof. Khalid Masood are praise worthy. Lauding the role of doctors and paramedics, he said that the whole nation salutes those doctors, nurses and paramedics who have fought on the frontline in the war against COVID 19 pandemic, and the services of these doctors and medical staff will always be remembered and cherished. On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lead and patronized the universities as the Chancellor in an exemplary manner. Governor of Punjab won the hearts of the public with the provision of ventilators, ration to the public and by taking initiatives like Corona Wall to pay homage to the doctors. Referring to the Telemedicine Center, Khalid Masood Gondal appreciated the services of Director IT Muhammad Tariq Irfan and said that the Telemedicine centre was formed in 10 hours due to his efforts and expertise.













