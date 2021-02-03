Punjab devises maiden policy to modernise livestock: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the first-ever livestock policy of the province has been devised and will be presented before the cabinet for approval to ensure growth and progress of livestock and dairy development sector on modern lines.

The chief minister stated this on Tuesday while chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department and its future programmes.

The chief minister directed to collect authentic livestock data for perfect planning and disclosed that Punjab Veterinary Healthcare Commission will be established to monitor veterinary clinics. He directed to revive the departmental helpline 9211 for livestock forms adding that livestock sector’s development will strengthen the whole economy.

The chief minister also gave in-principle approval to upgrade veterinary hospitals in Okara, Mianwali, Attock, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan to provide house jobs to the DVMs. Meanwhile, a model dairy farm will also be established in DG Khan, he added. The chief minister directed the livestock department to adopt a strategy for non-functional institutions and resources should be utilized for modern training while curtaining unnecessary expenditures. He further directed to arrange modern training for small-scale livestock breeders to apprise them about the latest livestock techniques. Modern training is important for increasing the production of milk and wheat and animal species should be encouraged to achieve this target, concluded the chief minister .

Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others attended the meeting. Secretary Livestock briefed about the departmental performance and future goals.

Meanwhile, different parliamentarians including Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, MNA Sahibzada Amir Sultan and MPAs including Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Mian Muhammad Asif, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Muhammad Ameen Zulqarnain, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari and Saeed Ahmed held meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to apprise him of the problems of their constituencies. The chief minister issued instructions and dilated upon proposals to early resolve the problems relating to the general public.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said a comprehensive strategy has been devised to solve the constituencies’ problems and added that development schemes will be implemented with consultations. The doors of CM Office used to remain shut on assembly members in the past but Pakistan has been changed and parliamentarians will be given their due status, he announced and added that parliamentarians could meet him at will.

The new Pakistan is moving forward under the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the corrupt and the looters are feckless before the honest PM, he said. The people have full confidence over the trusted leadership of the Prime Minister, he continued.

While discussing the development vision of the PTI government, the chief minister emphasised that full attention has been given to the development of the backward areas. The resources are utilised on some areas of choice in the past and remote hinterlands are neglected but the incumbent government has diverted the resources towards neglected areas’ welfare, he added.