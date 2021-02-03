Steps underway to reform education, other sectors: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that serving the masses is the mission of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the government is taking effective measures for bringing reforms in the education and other sectors.

She said this while talking to the media after addressing the 1st international social work conference on Tuesday.

She said that Ehsaas Programme by Prime Minister Imran Khan is a practical example of social work under which free meal centres and shelter homes have been set up across the country, adding that Sehat Insaf Cards and Insaf Medicine Cards have also been issued to deserving persons to provide equal health facilities.

The special assistant said that those who live for themselves die in the hearts of the people whereas those who live for others live in the hearts forever. She said that those who gave an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by January 31st failed to do anything. The hue and cry of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be of no use as many of their deadlines will face the same fate, she said.

Dr Firdous said that the opposition would not be successful in its attempts to derail the democratic process and Imran Khan will make history by fulfilling the promise to bring about reforms in the electoral process. She said the turmoil and unrest in the ranks of opposition will benefit the government and PTI will get the majority in the Senate election.

The SACM said that lack of unity in the opposition parties and indifference to their leadership will sink the boat of PDM. She said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s historic U-turn on resignations and long march and the statements of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prove that their software has been updated too.”

Earlier addressing the conference titled “Contemporary Social Work Education & Practices: Challenges & Prospects,” Dr Firdous said that social work is an ideal profession for those who derive satisfaction from helping others, adding that social workers stand up every day for human rights and social justice to help strengthen the communities.

She said all the teachings of Islam are based on two principles i.e. worship of Allah and serving to humanity, adding that without putting both of these principles into practice, there can be no true fulfilment of one’s religious duties.

She said the principles of social justice, human rights, collective responsibility and respect for diversities are embedded in social work. The special assistant said that Pakistan’s biggest asset is the country’s youth, adding that we will only be able to reap the benefits of this by empowering and uplifting them.